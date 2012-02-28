Hart Named WRBL Columbus GM

David Hart, director of content at WBTW Myrtle Beach-Florence, has been named vice president and general manager at Media General's WRBL Columbus (Georgia).

He starts at the CBS affiliate March 12 and will report to Alan Davis, group leader for Media General's operations in Columbus and other local markets.

Hart held the director of content role at WBTW since July 2010, and was news director prior to that.

"David has exceptional journalistic instincts, which, combined with his drive, strong work ethic and experience, position him well to lead our station in Columbus," said John Cottingham, president and market leader for Media General's Mid-South market. "His management skills along with his commitment to the communities we serve will help drive WRBL to continued success."

Columbus represents DMA No. 127.