Hart Named News Director at WAPT

Ben Hart has been named news director Hearst TV's WAPT Jackson (Miss.). Hart succeeds Bruce Barkley, who has become news director at Hearst's WYFF Greenville (S.C.).

Hart has been WAPT's assistant news director since 2010. He graduated from Mississippi State University and worked in radio and TV in the Columbus, MS, market before joining WAPT.

"We are fortunate to have Ben," said Stuart Kellogg, WAPT president and GM. "He has an impressive record as a newsroom leader and is passionate about serving the viewers. Ben's strong journalistic background, managerial knowledge and experience covering in-depth news in Mississippi will help us to continue to build on those strengths."

WAPT is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 90.