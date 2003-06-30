Hart finally in the house at ABC
ABC has picked up comedian Kevin Hart’s The Big House for midseason.
The show is from Twentieth Television and Imagine Television.
This isn’t the first time the show thought it had been picked up.
Last month, ABC flew the cast and producers to New York for the upfronts, but decided at the last minute not to showcase the show or pick it up for fall. This time, it’s official.
