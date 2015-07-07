Harry Shearer Returning to ‘The Simpsons’

Less than two months after Harry Shearer announced he was departing The Simpsons, Fox confirms the voice of Mr. Burns and Ned Flanders (and many others) is returning to the animated series.

Shearer and the other six principal voice performers (Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith and Hank Azaria) will return for the 27th and 28th seasons of the series.

The official Simpsons twitter account tweeted out about the news, “We are extremely pleased to announce that all principal cast members of #TheSimpsons have now been signed. Woo Hoo!”

Shearer was the lone holdout of the six principal voice actors and looked to be gone following an unresolved contract dispute.

Simpsons executive producer Al Jean tweeted a series of tweets following the news.

“I would like to clear up a misunderstanding. I have recently been told that during a period where Harry Shearer believed he had a (MORE),” Jean said, “five week free period from the Simpsons, I was unaware of this fact, and did in fact request material from him. If so, my bad. I am (MORE),” he continued, “truly glad he is returning to the show.”