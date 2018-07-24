Harrison Adds Responsibilities as General Manager of Bounce

Cheryle Harrison, executive VP of ad sales and digital operations at Katz Networks, has been given added responsibilities as general manager of Bounce.

In the newly created position, Harrison will continue to direct the ad sales and digital operations for the four Katz Networks: Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff.

“As part of the initial core team that built and launched Bounce, Cheryle has been instrumental in the network’s development, growth and success since its inception,” said Jonathan Katz, CEO of Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps Co.

“She is a strategic and skilled television executive and the perfect person to help insure that Bounce continues to grow and meet the needs of our consumers, advertisers and affiliates,” Katz said.

Before joining Katz, Harrison was with Turner Broadcasting.