Harris Wins Meredith Hub Deal

Harris Broadcast announced that it is supplying station group Meredith with a range of master-control gear for a new centralcasting hub at WGCL Atlanta that will control playout for Meredith's Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Michigan, and Connecticut stations.

The first three hub locations will go online by the end of 2009, with the final three stations following through mid-2010.

The Meredith order for WGCL, tagged by Harris as a "ONE" solution sale because it is providing a full range of equipment in a single-vendor deal, follows an upgrade of KPHO Phoenix with new HD gear from Harris for eventual hub operations there. It includes NEXIO AMP servers, Predator II multi-viewers, Platinum and Panacea routers, ADC automation, NEO conversion gear, 6800+ distribution frames, NetVX MPEG-4/H.264 encoding and video/audio networking, Harris DTS Neural Surround 5.1 and two-channel audio processing, CCS Navigator control and monitoring for all six stations, Videotek test and measurement equipment, and IconMaster master control switchers and branding equipment.

According to Meredith VP of technology Larry Oaks, Harris was selected for its ability to provide a single-vendor solution and for the scalability and familiarity of its systems; Meredith has been a longtime customer for Harris' automation software and other gear.

"We are building a complete file-based solution in Atlanta to support a minimum of 12 HD streams and implementing a full-form centralized model, so we had to understand the traditional flow of content today and where we wanted everything to go," said Oaks in a statement. "We needed to develop a system that worked hand-in-hand to provide an efficient and easy structure for the entire facility, stream-by-stream. We decided to look at single-vendor solutions to ensure a lower-cost implementation and integrated functionality among all of the components."

Oaks also cited the ability of the Nexio server to play out content in multiple formats and the remote monitoring capability of CCS Navigator.