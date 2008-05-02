Harris Wins Another Saudi HD Deal

Broadcast-technology conglomerate Harris won a deal to create HD-production facilities for Saudi Television in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

The contract is the fifth HD project awarded to Harris by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and Information through Riyadh-based systems integrator First Gulf and another sign of the growing market for HD gear in the Middle East.

The new facility Harris is building for Saudi Television includes two HD-studio control rooms for the production and daily live broadcasting of prayers from the Islamic holy shrines in Makkah and Madinah. It will use a variety of Harris products for transmission, video-processing and editing functions, including multiple Nexio video servers, Platinum routers and Videotek TVM-950 multiformat HD/SD-SDI signal analyzers, as well as a significant number of Zandar Predator II multiviewers and NEO and 6800+ modular series frame synchronizers and converters. The sale also includes Harris’ Inscriber RTX and Inscriber G3 graphics systems.

“The integrated HD work-flow solution from Harris will provide an excellent application for our HD facilities in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah,” said Riyadh Najm, deputy minister of engineering for the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and Information, in a statement. “The HD-broadcast products from Harris, together with the systems integration of FGC, have proven to be a winning combination.”