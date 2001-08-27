Harris takes Starz post
Jeremy Harris has been named to the newly created position of senior vice president, consumer marketing for Starz Encore.
Harris joins Starz Encore from Rogers Cable, where he was senior vice president, marketing and programming.
Harris will oversee branding and positioning of the Starz Super Pak, Starz Encore's dozen digital movie channels, and the rollout of Starz's On Demand video-on-demand service.
- Richard Tedesco
