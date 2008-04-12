Harris, Snell Team On News Demo at NAB

At the NAB Show, broadcast conglomerate Harris and video processing specialist Snell & Wilcox will try to show new interoperability between their products with a demonstration of Snell's Kahuna multi-format production switcher working seamlessly with Harris' server-based NewsForce newsroom system.

Harris and Snell engineers worked to smooth out issues between their products, integrating Kahuna with Harris' routers, servers, automation software, graphics and monitoring systems. At NAB, a demonstration will show Kahuna running automated newsroom applications by using a rundown from an AP ENPS newsroom computer system to deliver instructions to the Harris ADC automation system. The ADC software will drive Kahuna to cue, play and switch between different media elements to simulate a short on-air newscast.

Harris products involved in the demonstration include the Nexio server, Inscriber G7 HD/SD 3D graphics system, Platinum router and CENTRIO multiviewer. The demonstration will also show Kahuna and the Harris gear passing along Active Format Descriptor (AFD) information to seamlessly handle a mix of 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio content.

Harris and Snell executives don't see their combined system as a direct replacement for an automated switcher-based production system like Thomson's Ignite or Ross Video's OverDrive, though it replicates many of those functions. Instead, Peter Douglas, Harris' director of news and sports solutions, calls it a "production assist" system.

