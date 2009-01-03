Harris Hired to Be an Insider

Dancing With the Stars co-host Samantha Harris will join CBS Television Distribution's The Insider as a correspondent and substitute anchor starting Jan. 5, says Linda Bell Blue, executive producer of The Insider and Entertainment Tonight. There, she will work with host Lara Spencer, correspondent Victoria Recaño and style critic Steven Cojocaru. This fall, the show moved to CBS' new high-definition studios in Studio City, Calif.

News of Harris' hire was first reported on www.broadcastingcable.com last month.

Besides her work on Dancing With the Stars, Harris previously served as a reporter for E! News, co-hosting the network's live coverage of the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys. Harris also anchored THS Investigates, a spinoff series from the producers of E! True Hollywood Story, as well as a multitude of E! specials.

Harris is a native of Hopkins, Minn. She graduated with honors from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Prior to joining E!, Harris served as the weekend co-host for the nationally syndicated entertainment newsmagazine Extra. Harris' other hosting credits include Fox's The Next Joe Millionaire and AMC Access. Additionally, Harris has served as a guest co-host on ABC's The View.—P.A.