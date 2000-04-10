Harris helps WRDW-DT get on-air

Harris Corp. provided WRDW-TV Augusta, Ga., with a new multichannel digital master control for both its analog and digital television channels, along with a Sigma CD UGF DTV transmitter. The gear was used to help get WRDW-DT on-air in time for the start of the Masters Golf Tournament, which was carried by CBS in HDTV. Other equipment included Harris FlexiCoder MPEG-2 encoding system, Harris MONITORplus DTV transmission monitoring system, Harris ARX professional ATSC broadcast receiver, Philips Venus routing switcher, Philips Saturn master-control switcher, and Faroudja upconverter.