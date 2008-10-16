Harris, Google Team On TV Commercials

Broadcast technology conglomerate Harris Corporation has struck a deal Google to integrate its broadcast traffic systems with Google TV Ads, the Internet search giant’s online buying platform for television advertisers.

Harris, which supplies a range of traffic and sales software to broadcasters, cable networks and cable operators, says that its media inventory service will be integrated with Google TV Ads to create a new sales channel for existing customers. The Harris media inventory service will provide an automated way for media companies using Harris Paradigm, OSi-Traffic, BMS and Novar traffic systems to make inventory available to new advertisers through Google TV Ads.

Harris says the service is currently available for use by cable networks using Paradigm traffic, and can be easily adapted to other Harris and third-party systems.

“The media inventory service provides our customers with a new sales channel for their inventory, attracting new advertisers to television that were previously hard to reach,” said Harris Morris, vice president, Media and Workflow, Harris Broadcast Communications, in a statement. “We are excited to enable this new outlet for our clients to enhance their inventory value through Google TV Ads’ sales channels.”

As Harris traffic customers make their inventory available, the Harris media inventory service will facilitate the connection between inventory owners and the Google TV Ads platform. According to Harris, those media companies will continue to maintain full control over business data, such as inventory, rates and sellout levels, throughout the sales process.

The Harris media inventory service allows traffic system customers to select and forward available inventory to Google TV Ads for sale using current traffic system inventory tools. When spots are sold, the service delivers the spots from Google TV Ads to the Harris traffic system, where they are managed following normal placement rules. As spots are approved and aired, the service provides campaign status information to both Google TV Ads and inventory owners.

“We are pleased to work with Harris to offer media companies the opportunity to leverage our automated online marketplace, providing a new and efficient sales option for their ad inventory,” said Mark Piesanan, director of strategic partner development for Google TV Ads, in a statement. “Through our platform, we hope to provide additional ways to make TV advertising more relevant, accountable and measurable, delivering benefits to viewers, advertisers and programmers.”