Harris Gets Iraq Contract
Harris Corp. has been awarded a one-year, $96 million contract for the development of The Iraqi Media Network.
The contract was given by The Defense Contracting Command-Washington on behalf of the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) currently governing Iraq.
The contract includes equipment, operation, training and provisioning of programming for Iraqi national radio and television networks and a national newspaper with operating locations in Baghdad and more than 30 other locations throughout the country.
Two additional six-month contract options could increase the total value of the program to nearly $165 million.
