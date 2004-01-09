Harris Gets Iraq Contract

Harris Corp. has been awarded a one-year, $96 million contract for the development of The Iraqi Media Network.

The contract was given by The Defense Contracting Command-Washington on behalf of the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) currently governing Iraq.

The contract includes equipment, operation, training and provisioning of programming for Iraqi national radio and television networks and a national newspaper with operating locations in Baghdad and more than 30 other locations throughout the country.

Two additional six-month contract options could increase the total value of the program to nearly $165 million.