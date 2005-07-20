Harris Cuts Jobs

Harris Broadcast, a leading maker of transmission, automation, and traffic and billing equipment, will consolidate transmitter manufacturing operations by the end of the year, shutting down a facility in Huntingdon, England, and expanding its plant in Quincy, Ill.

The company also will eliminate any duplicate jobs in its automation and digital asset management production areas that are related to its purchase of automation and traffic vendor Encoda last year.

Up to 10% of the company’s workforce, or about 170 employees, could be affected according to reports.