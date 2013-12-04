Harris Broadcast Deals For Imagine Communications

Harris Broadcast on Wednesday announced it has inked a deal to acquire Imagine Communications, a vendor that specializes in digital video gear for linear video as well as adaptive bit rate systems tailored for over-the-top video, IPTV and cloud DVRs services, and authenticated TV Everywhere applications.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harris Broadcast expects to complete the deal in January.

Harris Broadcast plans to hire most, if not all, of Imagine’s base of about 50 employees, according to CEO Charlie Vogt, who took the reins of Harris Broadcast in July following about nine years as the head of Genband.

