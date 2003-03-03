Trending

Harrah's gambling on Wheel

King World Productions' Wheel of Fortune has
signed on two new sponsors to help promote the syndicated game show.

From March 3 through July 18, Harrah's Entertainment Inc. is sponsoring Wheel
of Fortune's $100,000 bonus round, which will air as part of the show, as
well as a $100,000 online sweepstakes.

Wheel of Fortune's promotional vehicle, the
Wheelmobile, will also visit Harrah's casinos in Chicago; Atlantic City, N.J.;
New Orleans; Omaha, Neb.; St. Louis; and Las Vegas.

Besides promoting the show, the Wheelmobile will look for potential players
to appear on the show.

Wheel of Fortune is also launching its first
viewer-loyalty program, the Wheel Watchers Club, sponsored by BreathSavers.

Wheel viewers can sign up for the program at www.wheeloffortune.com , where
they can also enter the Harrahs' sweepstakes.

There, they can earn points from Sony Corp.'s My Sony, which is powering the promotion.

Accumulated points will win viewers Sony merchandise -- such as DVD and CD
players -- trips to see Wheel of Fortune taped, or branded Wheel of
Fortune
merchandise.