Harrah's gambling on Wheel

King World Productions' Wheel of Fortune has

signed on two new sponsors to help promote the syndicated game show.

From March 3 through July 18, Harrah's Entertainment Inc. is sponsoring Wheel

of Fortune's $100,000 bonus round, which will air as part of the show, as

well as a $100,000 online sweepstakes.

Wheel of Fortune's promotional vehicle, the

Wheelmobile, will also visit Harrah's casinos in Chicago; Atlantic City, N.J.;

New Orleans; Omaha, Neb.; St. Louis; and Las Vegas.

Besides promoting the show, the Wheelmobile will look for potential players

to appear on the show.

Wheel of Fortune is also launching its first

viewer-loyalty program, the Wheel Watchers Club, sponsored by BreathSavers.

Wheel viewers can sign up for the program at www.wheeloffortune.com , where

they can also enter the Harrahs' sweepstakes.

There, they can earn points from Sony Corp.'s My Sony, which is powering the promotion.

Accumulated points will win viewers Sony merchandise -- such as DVD and CD

players -- trips to see Wheel of Fortune taped, or branded Wheel of

Fortune

merchandise.