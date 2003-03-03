Harrah's gambling on Wheel
King World Productions' Wheel of Fortune has
signed on two new sponsors to help promote the syndicated game show.
From March 3 through July 18, Harrah's Entertainment Inc. is sponsoring Wheel
of Fortune's $100,000 bonus round, which will air as part of the show, as
well as a $100,000 online sweepstakes.
Wheel of Fortune's promotional vehicle, the
Wheelmobile, will also visit Harrah's casinos in Chicago; Atlantic City, N.J.;
New Orleans; Omaha, Neb.; St. Louis; and Las Vegas.
Besides promoting the show, the Wheelmobile will look for potential players
to appear on the show.
Wheel of Fortune is also launching its first
viewer-loyalty program, the Wheel Watchers Club, sponsored by BreathSavers.
Wheel viewers can sign up for the program at www.wheeloffortune.com , where
they can also enter the Harrahs' sweepstakes.
There, they can earn points from Sony Corp.'s My Sony, which is powering the promotion.
Accumulated points will win viewers Sony merchandise -- such as DVD and CD
players -- trips to see Wheel of Fortune taped, or branded Wheel of
Fortune
merchandise.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.