Harmonic Gets New Helmer

Compression supplier Harmonic says that Dr. Patrick Harshman has been appointed as its new president and CEO by the company’s Board of Directors, replacing Anthony Ley, who has led Harmonic for 18 years.

The appointment, effective immediately, is the result of an ongoing succession-planning process that included a comprehensive external search, says Harmonic. Ley is retiring from active service but will continue as the non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Harshman has also been elected to a position on Harmonic’s board.

Dr. Harshman joined Harmonic in 1993 and has held key leadership positions in marketing, international sales, and research and development. In December 2005, he was appointed Executive VP responsible for the majority of the Company's operational functions, including the unified digital video and broadband optical networking divisions as well as global manufacturing.