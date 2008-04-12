Harmonic Aims At Mobile TV

Compression supplier Harmonic has integrated low-resolution encoding into its DiviCom Electra MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) encoders, with a specific focus on mobile video applications. It will be demonstrating the development at the NAB Show with its Electra 5400 standard definition (SD) H.264 encoders.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Harmonic has added support for mobile-friendly formats including QVGA and SIF for applications such as video delivery to automobiles via satellite transmission or IP-based streaming to PCs and handheld devices. The lower-resolution formats still use the full range of Harmonic's compression technologies, including "LookAhead" compression and IP-based statistical multiplexing.

The multi-pass LookAhead process, uses a dedicated H.264 compression processor to analyze incoming video content and apply the most efficient encoding techniques.