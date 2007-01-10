Harmon To Serve on House Telecommunications Subcommittee

California Democrat Jane Harmon is returning to the House Telecommunications Subcommittee.



She had been serving as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, but will now move to Energy & Commerce in the new Congress.



In another incarnation on the subcommittee in 2003, Harman pushed a bill that would have forced broadcasters off of TV channels 63, 64, 68 and 69 by 2006 so the channels could be given over to public safety .



She was critical of the industry for what she saw as impeding interoperable public safety communications post-9/11, an issue that has gained renewed attention through the new Democratic Congress' pledge to institute the 9/11 Commission's recommendations.