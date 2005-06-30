Harmon Returns to NBC

Former Law & Order co-star Angie Harmon will join the cast of another ensemble drama series this fall, NBC's controversial new Touchstone Television fertility series Inconceivable, which will air at 10 p.m. Fridays, replacing L&O spin-off Trial By Jury.

She will play Dr. Nora Campbell, "a brilliant and ambitious reproductive specialist who also becomes a loose cannon at a fertility clinic."

From 1998-2001, Harmon starred as Assistant District Attorney Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order.