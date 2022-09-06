'Harley Quinn' Renewed For Fourth Season By HBO Max

The adult animated series Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max.

The announcement comes as the series is set to complete season three on September 15.

For season four, HBO Max said, Sarah Peters is being elevated to executive producer and showrunner. Peters has written on the series since season one and currently serves as consulting producer.

She previously worked on Workaholics, Master of None and Nathan For You.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning,” said Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, executive producers of Harley Quinn.

“Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans,” HBO Max senior VP of comedy and animation Billy Wee added. “It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Based on characters from DC, Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

The cast for season three includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco and Harvey Guillen. ■