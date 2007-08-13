Harlem Globetrotters Sign Development Deal With A. Smith & Co.

The Harlem Globetrotters announced today that they have chosen production company A. Smith & Co. to exclusively develop Harlem Globetrotters television properties. A. Smith & Co. has plans to produce Harlem Globetrotter properties ranging from scripted, animated, and reality programming to events and documentaries.

"Our goal is to evolve the Globetrotters into a dynamic, unique experiential

entertainment property," said Globetrotters CEO Kurt Schneider.

"It is an incredible honor to be able to work with the Harlem Globetrotters, a team with such rich history and tradition," said Arthur Smith, CEO of A. Smith & Co.. "Kurt has been a friend for a long time, and I am very excited to be working with him again on a brand with limitless potential."

Smith and Schneider previously worked together at FOX Sports, as head of programming and production, and as vice president of marketing, respectively.

In 2008 The Harlem Globetrotters will celebrate their 82nd year of exhibition basketball with the "Magic As Ever" World Tour.