Harker Named Gannett CFO

Victoria Harker has been named chief financial officer of Gannett. She succeeds Paul Saleh, who departed in May. She joins Gannett July 23.

Harker comes from AES Corp., a global power company, where she was chief financial officer and president of global business services.

"I am delighted to welcome someone with Victoria's broad-ranging experience in senior financial and operational roles to our leadership team as we strategically reshape the company for the digital age," said Gracia Martore, Gannett president and CEO. "Her proven track record of success as a chief financial officer and demonstrated ability to create shareholder value will be true assets to Gannett as we drive toward our long-term growth objectives."

Prior to AES, Harker was acting CFO and treasurer at MCI.

"This is a terrific time to be joining Gannett as it moves rapidly to execute its blueprint for growth," said Harker. "I look forward to being a part of this leading media company, which has a tremendous history, record of success and exciting plans for the future."