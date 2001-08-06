Hardwick hits on another dating series
Singled Out alum Chris Hardwick has fallen for another dating series, Columbia Tri-Star Television Distribution's upcoming strip Shipmates.
Each episode of the series follows the romantic sparks, or lack thereof, between one couple over a three-day date on a Carnival Cruise Line ship.
Debuting August 27, Shipmates just locked up WWOR-TV New York, which clears it in over 90% of the U.S.
- Susanne Ault
