Hardwick hits on another dating series

Singled Out alum Chris Hardwick has fallen for another dating series, Columbia Tri-Star Television Distribution's upcoming strip Shipmates.

Each episode of the series follows the romantic sparks, or lack thereof, between one couple over a three-day date on a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

Debuting August 27, Shipmates just locked up WWOR-TV New York, which clears it in over 90% of the U.S.

- Susanne Ault