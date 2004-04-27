Hardball Nips Cooper in Runner-Up Race

MSNBC scored a rare ratings win over Cable News Network in April with MSNBC's Hardball attracting more viewers on average than CNN's Anderson Cooper 360.

Both shows air at 7 p.m. ET. Hardball notched an average 480,000 viewers in April, compared with Cooper's 461,000 viewers.



Among viewers 25 to 54, Cooper was a bigger draw, though, edging out Hardball 153,000 viewers to 142,000.

Neither show, however, comes close to Fox News Channel's 7 p.m. show The Fox Report with Shepard Smith, which averaged 1.46 million viewers in April.