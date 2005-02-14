Hard Habit To Break

The two-hour Daytime Emmy Awards show, now in its 32nd year, always

draws a solid, if not spectacular, audience in its spring prime time slot. Even

as ratings for soap operas decline and daytime programs of all genres face

similar challenges, the awards show typically averages about a 6.0 overall

rating, regardless of which network hosts it. In large part, that is because

daytime fans are loyal to “their” soap operas or favorite talk-show hosts.

This year, the show airs May 20 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Other TV awards shows have seen their Nielsen ratings falter this

season. In the latest example, NBC's airing of the Golden Globes this year

attracted fewer viewers than at any time since 1996, its 5.7 rating in the

18-49 demo off 40% from the previous year.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced

pre-nominations for the Daytime Emmys at the end of January. As part of that

process, casts of the 10 soap operas choose two actors or actresses apiece from

their show for each of the six acting categories. A screening panel of cast

members from each show then narrows down that list to the field of nominees,

which is slated to be announced March 2 on CBS' The

Early Show.

Peter Price, president of NATAS, refers to both the daytime and prime

time Emmys as “the Everest peaks of the television industry.”

Whether they're the Everest peaks or just the Catskills, the Daytime

Emmys have also become something of a New York event each May, largely because

of the fierce loyalties of soap viewers. Like the Thanksgiving Day Parade in

November, the parade of soap-opera stars from the red carpet into Radio City

Music Hall attracts throngs of enthusiastic spectators each year. “It's not

just a television awards show,” Price says. “It's kind of a New York

phenomenon.”