Harbert signs with Twentieth

Former NBC Studios president Ted Harbert has signed a two-year deal, with an

option for a third, with Twentieth Century Fox Television.

At his own production company, Ted Harbert Television, Harbert will act as a

nonwriting executive producer working with Twentieth Century Fox-based writers.

Harbert already has five shows in the works: two script commitments at NBC,

two pilots at CBS and one pilot at The WB Television Network.

Now that he’s at Twentieth, he will also target development to Twentieth’s

sister company, Fox Broadcasting Co.

While at NBC, Harbert developed and oversaw such shows as Will &

Grace, Boomtown, Ed and Crossing Jordan.

Harbert also has been president and chairman of ABC Entertainment, launching

and overseeing such shows as NYPD Blue, The Practice, Spin

City and The Drew Carey Show.