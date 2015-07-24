‘Happyish’ Gets the Axe at Showtime After 1 Season

Showtime’s Happyish won’t be a coming back for a second season, the network confirmed Friday.

The comedy, starring Steve Coogan and Kathryn Hahn, started slow out of the gate, receiving lackluster reviews and drawing just 232,000 viewers and a 0.06 adults 18-49 demo rating for its series premiere April 26. The 10th and final episode June 28 similarly reeled in 261,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating.

The series, created by This American Life contributor Shalom Auslander and costarring Bradley Whitford, initially had Philip Seymour Hoffman tapped to play the lead character, a discontent 40-something ad exec. Coogan replaced Hoffman after the Oscar winner’s death.