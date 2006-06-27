Happy Trails for AMC

Part one of AMC's first original movie Broken Trail nearly tripled the network's ratings record and ranked as the second-highest movie ever shown on cable when it ran Sunday, June 25, from 8-9:30 p.m.

The Western, starring Robert Duvall, posted a 7.63 household rating, breaking AMC's previous network rating, a 2.7 for The High and the Mighty, according to Nielsen Media Research. The movie, which averaged 7.7 million total viewers, averaged a 6.7 household delivery, besting the highest-rated movie on cable ever, Crossfire Trail, which posted a 9.6 household delivery number on TNT in 2001, according to AMC.



The movie, sponsored by Ford, ran a second part on June 26.