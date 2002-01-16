Happy new year for syndie shows

Syndicated shows started off the new year with a bang.

The first week of January provided a number of series-best and season-best

rating results for a lot of syndicated series, especially newsmagazines, dating

and court shows.

Even Oprah Winfrey, whose show hit an all-time low the previous week, had a

strong showing in the national weekly ratings (Dec. 31 through Jan. 6).

The Oprah Winfrey Show averaged a 5.4 rating, up 10 percent from the

previous week, when it hit its all-time weekly ratings low of 4.9.

Entertainment Tonight and Entertainment Tonight Weekend continued

to dominate the newsmagazine category.

ET jumped 44 percent from the previous week to a season-best 6.9 rating,

according to Nielsen Media Research. It was the 286th consecutive

week ET has been tops in the genre.

ET Weekend jumped 33 percent from the previous week to a season-high 4.8

rating.

Inside Edition is also having a very strong season in the ratings,

gaining 38 percent from the previous week to a second-place 3.6. Inside

Edition is up 16 percent from last year at this time.

Extra was up 12 percent to a 2.9, and Access Hollywood jumped 26

percent to a 2.9.

On the dating front, three new series hit all-time highs, including

Elimidate, which gained 21 percent to a 1.7 rating.

The 5th Wheel scored its best rating, also averaging a 1.7,

and Shipmates had its best weekly performance at a 1.2 rating.

Veteran dating series Blind Date was the genre leader at a 1.9, up 19

percent from the past week.

Judge Judy led the courtroom pack and hit its best ratings of the season,

improving 7 percent to a 6.2. Divorce Court also hit a season-best with a

3.1.