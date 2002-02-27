Hannity signs new Fox News deal
Fox News Channel anchor Sean Hannity, one-half of the Hannity &
Colmes team, has signed a new long-term deal with the network.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Hannity's current contract runs through September 2002.
Fox News still needs to lock up Alan Colmes, whose current deal also runs out
in September.
