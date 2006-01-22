Hanna Pitches New Syndicated Series

TV vet (as in veteran) Jack Hanna will be at the NATPE programming convention in Las Vegas, menagerie in tow, to uncage a new series, Jack Hanna's Into the Wild.

The show, 20 weekly half-hour episodes plus two hour specials, is from Hanna's Jungle Jack Productions and will be produced and directed by Guy Nickerson (Jeff Corwin Unleashed, Skunked TV).

Hanna formerly hosted the long-running syndicated series, Jack’s Hanna’s Animal Adventures.

The new show is sponsored by Anheuser-Busch's theme parks--Busch Gardens, Sea World.

Billed as adventure philanthropy, the show will feature Hanna's visits to exotic locales, where he will get to know the inhabitants, human and otherwise, then, thanks to contributions from the Anheuser-Busch Conservation Fund, leave behind donations of medicine, technology or funds to help out rare or endangered animals.

Hanna has been a spokesman for the theme parks for a decade.

