Handicapping the MTV Shuffle

The ongoing management shuffle at MTV Networks is drawing to a close.

Recently christened MTV Networks Chairman Judy McGrath is close to finalizing her management team. MTV and MTV2 President Van Toffler is slated to win big, expected to take charge of all of the music networks, including VH1, CMT and all their digital offshoots.

But Comedy Central President Doug Herzog also scores. He got McGrath to split his network away from MTV. (McGrath’s old title had been president of MTV music and comedy group.) In effect, Toffler gets only the music channels, while Herzog continues to report to McGrath.

Next in line is MTV programming chief Brian Graden, who has MTV rocking with hits. Graden’s contract is up, and he’s looking for more turf and money.

Insiders say he’ll get both, including programming duties at CMT and a major role in MTV’s international networks.

It’s not clear whom McGrath is teeing up to replace ex-MTV Networks Mark Rosenthal, who left when she replaced Tom Freston, now co-president of Viacom.