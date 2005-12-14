HANA Makes It Official
By Glen Dickson
The High-Definition Audio-Video Network Alliance (HANA) made its formal debut Wednesday at NBC Universal’s 30 Rock headquarters, as representatives from NBC, Samsung, Mitsubishi, Sun Microsystems and Charter Communications gathered in the high-def studio of Saturday Night Live and outlined broad plans to use the 1394 networking standard as a means of easily connecting HD devices in the home.
JVC was also named as a founding member of the cross-industry alliance, but did not participate in the press conference. The event featured a demonstration of how HD signals could enter a home through a cable “network interface unit” and then be securely routed among multiple HD sets and a hard-disk recorder, with content and copy protection in place, by using a mix of 1,394 connections and standard coaxial cable. HANA expects to announce more members at the CES show in Las Vegas in early January.
