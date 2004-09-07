Hammond Is Choice of News Organs

Saturday Night Live cast member Darrell Hammond will host the 25th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards Sept. 13 in New York.

In addition to impersonating former President Bill Clinton and VP Al Gore and a full slate of Bush administration figures, Hammond has lampooned many news personalities on SNL, including ABC’s Ted Koppel, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

“It’s only fitting that he stand up in front of the people he routinely skewers in his hilarious and incisive comedy sketches,” said Vivian Schiller, Discovery Times Channel’s senior vice president and general manager.

NBC Nightly News’ Tom Brokaw will receive a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

The annual News and Documentary Awards is presented by the National Television Academy. Discovery Times Channel will run a taped version of the ceremony Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.