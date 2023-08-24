Hammer Time! Norse Mythology Drama ‘Ragnarok’ Back on Netflix

The third and final season of Norse gods fantasy series Ragnarok premieres on Netflix August 24. There are six episodes.

The show premiered in 2020. The cast is Norwegian and the series shoots in that nation. David Stakston and Jonas Strand Gravli are in the cast, along with Henriette Steenstrup and Herman Tommeraas.

Ragnarok is set in the fictional Norwegian village of Edda. It “twists ancient Nordic myth into a 21st century coming-of-age drama centered on half-brothers Magne (Stakston) and Laurits (Gravli) who also happen to be the incarnation of Thor, god of thunder, and Loki, god of mischief,” said Netflix on its Tudum marketing site. “Climate crisis, corruption, and dark secrets ensnare their scenic, yet sinister Scandinavian town — and now, lives are at stake.”

Ragnarok sees teens Magne and Laurits move with their mother to her rural hometown of Edda, where Magne’s father died under strange circumstances. Not long after they arrive, a strange woman blesses Magne and he picks up some new powers, including throwing a hammer for extraordinarily long distances — a feat that attracts the attention of the ruthless family the Jutuls. When Magne learns his friend may have been murdered by the Jutuls, who have some supernatural qualities, he uses his newfound superpowers to battle them.

The final season features gods versus giants, says Netflix, and brother versus brother.

A review of the show in AV Club when Ragnarok premiered said the show “trots out tricks that were already dated in the late ’90s, and the broad retro gambits alternate between campy fun and eye-rollingly hoary.”

Adam Price and Emilie Lebech Kaae created Ragnarok. SAM Productions produces the show and Price is an executive producer, along with Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen.

Mogens Hagedorn directs.