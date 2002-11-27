Hammel rises in Phoenix

Steve Hammel, who has been vice president of news at WJLA-TV Washington,

D.C., will become station manager at KPHO-TV Phoenix Dec. 16.

'KPHO has made tremendous strides in this important market,' Meredith Broadcasting Group president Kevin

O'Brien said.

'Steve is an extremely experienced journalist who will enable KPHO to become

the news station of record in the Phoenix market.'

Hammel will report to VP and general manager Bob Furlong, and he will

focus on news and promotion.

Before WJLA-TV, Hammel was with KMOV-TV St. Louis.

Prior to that, Hammel served as news director of WHEC-TV Rochester,

N.Y.