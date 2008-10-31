Hammel New WRAL GM

Steven D. Hammel was named the VP and general manager of Capitol Broadcasting's WRAL Raleigh. He starts Nov. 10.



"We're excited to have Steve join the team as we move into the digital transition," said Capitol president Jim Goodmon. "News and local programming will be more important than ever in the future and Steve brings the experience and commitment to meet the challenge."



Hammel comes from KPHO Phoenix, where he was general manager. A Syracuse graduate, he's also worked at WJLA Washington.



"For years, I've always admired WRAL's strong news tradition and cutting-edge leadership in technology," said Hammel. "It will be my privilege to lead such a dedicated group of professionals."