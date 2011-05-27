Hamilton Named WOI General Manager

Russ Hamilton has been named vice president and general manager at WOI Des Moines. He succeeds Ray Cole, who continues in his corporate role at Citadel Communications.

WOI is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 73.

Cole told the Des Moines Register that WOI needed a full time general manager after his role expanded following Citadel's acquisition of WLNE Providence. The Register previously reported Hamilton's promotion, and a WOI spokesperson confirmed it.

Hamilton most recently served as general manager of WCIA/WCFN Champaign, reports the Register, and has been GM at KGAN Cedar Rapids and KWQC Davenport.