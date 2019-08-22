Hamilton Joins Spotlight as VP for National Sales

Melanie Hamilton has been named VP, national sales, at Comcast Spotlight, the ad sales division of Comcast Cable.

Hamilton, who spent 11 years at Google, will set national sales strategy across media buying agencies and work with management on growing the business and building relationships with new and existing clients.

She joins the company next month and reports to Brendan Condon, chief revenue officer at Spotlight. She replaces John Tierney, who left the company.

“We were looking for someone who has a strong track record of sales success, but who is also equally committed to – and passionate about – developing and leading workplace talent, cultivating relationships and approaching new opportunities and challenges with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Condon said. “Melanie embodies all of these traits, as evidenced through her impressive career and we are very excited that she is joining Comcast Spotlight.”

At Google, Hamilton most recently led a bicoastal, cross-functional team that worked to find new opportunities for AT&T across Google’s marketing, ad tech and cloud products. Before that she headed Google’s retail sector.

She started her career at NBCUniversal in the sales associate program. She served as sales account manager for KNTV in San Francisco and became director, strategic sales & marketing for the company’s local media division.

“I’m very much looking forward to joining Comcast Spotlight. It’s a coming home of sorts for me,” Hamilton said. (Comcast owns NBCU). “There’s a lot going on there – from the launch of timely research such as the ‘New TV’ report to new industry solutions like Instant Impact. I’m drawn to the energy and passion of the team there and look forward to doing more.”