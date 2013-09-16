Hamilton Joins Bounce TV As Head of Research

Felecia Hamilton has been named to the new position of senior VP of research at Bounce TV, the broadcast network targeting African-American viewers.

Hamilton had been VP of research at TV One. Before that, she held several positions in research at Turner Broadcasting Co. She reports to Bounce TV COO Jonathan Katz, himself a Turner veteran.

Also joining Bounce TV is Damien West, who takes the position of director of affiliate relations. West was previously with Turner's CNN Newsource Sales unit.

"We've been very fortunate to add tremendously talented teammates who have driven our rapid expansion and success," Katz said in a statement. "Felicia's experience will be hugely beneficial as she manages our research efforts and we capitalize on our rising Nielsen performance. Adding affiliate partners at Bounce TV's accelerated pace dictates that we provide an incredibly high level of customer service, which Damien has demonstrated his entire career."