‘Hamilton’ Cast Does 360 Video to Promote Tony Awards

The cast of Broadway’s Hamilton has produced a 360-degree video exclusively for CBS’s Facebook page, CBS.com and via Oculus Video for Gear VR and Rift, ahead of the June 12 broadcast of the Tony Awards. The video sees the cast performing “Wait for It.”

CBS is also previewing its coverage — with the backstage streaming beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET — with actress Patina Miller, who’ll be reprising her role as the social media reporter from Madam Secretary. That too will be available via CBS.com, as well as TonyAwards.com.

The 70th Annual Tony Awards is being hosted by James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, and will broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network, as well as via the CBS All Access subscription service. Cate Blanchett, Nathan Lane and Oprah Winfrey are among the guests slated to appear.