‘Late Late’ Host Corden Emcees Tonys

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show on CBS, will host The 70th Annual Tony Awards live from the Beacon Theatre in New York. The telecast airs June 12 on CBS. This will be Corden’s first time hosting the Tonys. He won a Tony for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012.

Corden is a multi-faceted performer, host, writer and producer. He took the reins of The Late Late Show in March 2015. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Tony Awards,” he said. “Both times I’ve worked on Broadway have been amongst the happiest times of my professional life. I consider it a huge honor to be asked to host such an incredible night. It’s gonna be fun, I can’t wait to dust off my tap shoes!”

Nominations for the Tony Awards will be announced live from The Paramount Hotel May 3.

“We are thrilled to have James Corden not only as a member of the CBS family, but as host of this year’s Tony Awards,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “James is the ultimate performer–actor, singer and comedian–and the perfect choice to host this prestigious and always entertaining live television event.”