Hamburg Cell Seeks U.S. Outlet

According to a story on NPR's Morning Edition Monday, the British producers of Hamburg Cell, a docudrama looking at the psychological making of one of the 9/11 hijackers, have talked with a couple of U.S. TV networks--it didn't say whether broadcast or cable--about airing the potentialy controversial film here.

The film debuted at the Edinburgh International Film Festival last week and is scheduled to air on British TV Sept. 2.

The festival billed it as "sure to be one of the most controversial films of the year," citing its "neutral" approach to the terrorists and its attempt to understand what motivated their actions.

The producers told NPR they understood that it might be a tough sell in the U.S. given the depth of feeling here.

Sundance Channel leapt to mind as one possible outlet, but key programmers were unavailible for comment at press time.

