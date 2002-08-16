Halpern to join CPB board
Cheryl Halpern has been appointed by President George W. Bush to join the
board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Halpern has been a member of the Broadcasting Board of Governors since 1995,
and was on the Board for International Broadcasting from 1990 to 1995.
She also is the chair of the B'nai B'rith International United Nations
Committee and serves on the boards of the International Republican Institute and
the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
If Halpern is to continue on CPB's board beyond her recess appointment, which
the president can make when, like now, the Senate is not in session, the Senate
will need to confirm her.
Halpern replaces Heidi Schulman, whose appointment ended last
January.
