Halpern to join CPB board

Cheryl Halpern has been appointed by President George W. Bush to join the

board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Halpern has been a member of the Broadcasting Board of Governors since 1995,

and was on the Board for International Broadcasting from 1990 to 1995.

She also is the chair of the B'nai B'rith International United Nations

Committee and serves on the boards of the International Republican Institute and

the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

If Halpern is to continue on CPB's board beyond her recess appointment, which

the president can make when, like now, the Senate is not in session, the Senate

will need to confirm her.

Halpern replaces Heidi Schulman, whose appointment ended last

January.