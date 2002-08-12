Hallmark's 'Very Best' for less

Hallmark Channel brags it is among the fastest-growing cable channel since

its re-launch a year ago, hitting 47 million subs. But when parent Crown Media

posted earnings, it showed zero growth in cable license fees in the past 12

months. Why? Most of those sign-ups have been deep-discount deals.

"We're not getting subscriber revenue out of most of these deals in the early

years," Crown Chairman David Evans acknowledged.

In the 10-year contracts Hallmark has been signing, fees don't kick in for

four-to-six years, even when the network is paying a launch fee industry execs

say tops out at $7 per sub.

Evans points out that some competing start-ups are signing 10-year deals with

no license fees, leaving them totally dependent on ads.

"That makes it a one-revenue-stream business," Evans points

out.