Hallmark's 'The Good Witch' Premieres May 16

Crown Media has revealed some debut dates for new content, including the latest season of The Good Witch on Hallmark Channel.



The announcement was made in association with the winter Television Critics Association press tour.



The seventh season of The Good Witch, based on the channel's popular movie series, premieres Sunday, May 16, a 9 p.m., with Catherine Bell returning as Cassie Nightengale and James Denton as Dr. Sam Radford.



The Good Witch is a Whizbang Films Production in association with ITV Studios America.

Hallmark Channel has also announced five new original movies for its "Spring Fling," a series of Saturday night (9 p.m.) movies beginning with Chasing Waterfalls March 20, followed by Breakup Bootcamp (March 27), One Perfect Wedding (April 3), As Luck Would Have It (April 10), and (working title) Me (April 17).



Finally, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con debuts March 14 (Sunday, 8 p.m.), and Mystery 101: Killer Timing premiers Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m.