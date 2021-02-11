Hallmark Movies & More Arrives on Roku Live TV Channel Guide

Hallmark Movies & More is among 13 new live/linear channels that are being added to Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide.

Crown Media announced in November that its SVOD platform, Hallmark Movies Now, had surpassed the 1 million subscriber mark. At that time, it also quietly debuted a live/linear streaming channel on Xumo, offering what it described as a “curated sampling of original content” from the Hallmark library of holiday- and romance-themed movies and specials.

The free, ad-supported channel features Crown titles including For Love and Honor, starring Rebecca Liddiard, James Denton and Natalie Brown; Once Upon a Winter’s Date, headlined by Nicky Whelan, Greg Vaughan Marina Sirtis; and Pumpkin Pie Wars, starring Eric Aragon and Julie Gonzalo.

As for Roku’s Live TV Channel Guide, the Silicon Valley platform giant debuted its attempt to recreate the old cable TV programming grid back in June of last year, and the offering already has more than 165 channels.

Here’s a list of the channels being added:

> Baby Shark

> Bloomberg Quicktake

> Cine Romántico

> CineVault Westerns

> Hallmark Movies & More

> Kocowa Classic

> Loop 80s

> Loop 90s

> Loop Country

> Loop Hip Hop

> Loop Hottest

> Loop Party

> New K-ID