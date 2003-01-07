Hallmark what?

Hallmark Channel is stumping for recognition, even from its own talent.

Actress Sean Young, a star in Hallmark's upcoming original movie, King

& Queen of Moonlight Bay, was surprised to learn Monday that the movie

was airing on Hallmark .

Young, who stars on NBC's Third Watch, said she didn't know Hallmark

had its own cable network.

"They have, like, the Hallmark cable network now?" she said to TV critics

gathered at the Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles.

Trying to explain, she added, "My manager said Hallmark, and that was good

enough for me. I don't have TV or cable."