Hallmark Taps Mauer
Holly Henderson Mauer has been named director of network distribution and service for Hallmark Channels, based in Los Angeles.
Mauer was most recently director of affiliate sales at TV Guide Networks.
At Hallmark, Mauer will be charged with boosting distribution for the mothership Hallmark Channel as well as the SD and HD versions of the Hallmark Movie Channel. She will also oversee affiliate participation in promo and marketing campaigns.
